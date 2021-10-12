| 13.1°C Dublin

live Ireland v Qatar: Robinson double puts Irish on course for first home win under Stephen Kenny

Ireland's Callum Robinson (left) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the international friendly match at Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Photo: Donall Farmer/PA Wire Expand
Ireland's Callum Robinson celebrates scoring their first goal with team-mates in the international friendly against Qatar at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Photo: Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne Expand
Harry Arter, left, and Shane Duffy of Ireland walk the pitch before the international friendly against Qatar at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile Expand

Ireland's Callum Robinson celebrates scoring their first goal with team-mates in the international friendly against Qatar at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Photo: Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Harry Arter, left, and Shane Duffy of Ireland walk the pitch before the international friendly against Qatar at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Brendan Graham

Stephen Kenny is seeking his first home win as Ireland manager at the Aviva Stadium this evening.

