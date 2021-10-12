Independentie
Search
Search
Tuesday, 12 October 2021 | 13.1°C Dublin
Search
Search
Menu Sections
Close
Ireland's Callum Robinson (left) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the international friendly match at Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Photo: Donall Farmer/PA Wire
Ireland's Callum Robinson celebrates scoring their first goal with team-mates in the international friendly against Qatar at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Photo: Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Harry Arter, left, and Shane Duffy of Ireland walk the pitch before the international friendly against Qatar at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
/
Brendan Graham
October 12 2021 07:14 PM
Stephen Kenny is seeking his first home win as Ireland manager at the Aviva Stadium this evening.
Get the lowdown on the Irish football scene with our soccer correspondent Daniel McDonnell and expert team of writers with our free weekly newsletter.
Enter email address
This field is required
Sign Up