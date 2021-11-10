Ireland v Portugal explainer: Everything you need to know about Thursday’s World Cup qualifier

Ireland's John Egan, center, scores the opening goal during the World Cup 2022 group A qualifying soccer match between Portugal and the Republic of Ireland at the Algarve stadium outside Faro, Portugal, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

Ireland take on Portugal in the penultimate game of their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign at the Aviva Stadium. Here’s all you to know about Thursday's showdown.

What’s the kick-off time and where is it at?

The game kicks off at 7.45pm on Thursday in the Aviva Stadium.

Is it a sell-out?

Unfortunately for those ticketless fans, yes, the game is a 49,000 sell-out.

Where can I watch it on the TV?

The qualifier will be shown live on RTE2 (coverage starts at 7pm) and Sky Sports.

Independent.ie will also be covering the match in our live blog.

What are the match odds?

Paddy Power’s odds have Ireland at 9/1 to win, Portugal are the firm favourites at 3/10, with a draw priced at 15/4.

For those of you brave enough to tempt fate, our own Callum Robinson is 14/1 to outscore the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo in the game.

What is our record like against Portugal?

Ireland have faced Portugal 14 times since 1946. Our record is: won 4, drew 2, lost 8.

Realistically, what are our chances of causing an upset on Thursday evening?

Actually, the outlook is fairly bright. On the evidence of the previous game against Portugal – September’s World Cup qualifier in Faro – Ireland were robbed of a famous win after John Egan put Ireland ahead in a first half that saw our teenage goalkeeping sensation Gavin Bazunu save a penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo. After a battling second half, Ireland succumbed to two late Ronaldo headers who rescued a win for the home side from the jaws of defeat.

Stephen Kenny and his team might be aiming to right a few wrongs from that evening at the Aviva on Thursday.

But it’s men against boys, isn’t it?

On paper, you could argue that. Portugal have an embarrassment of riches in their squad with Ronaldo and his Manchester United team-mate Bruno Fernandes joined by the Manchester City duo of Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo (City's other Portuguese star Bernardo Silva, thankfully, misses the game through injury).

Throw in Liverpool striker Diogo Jota, Atletico Madrid’s superb forward Joao Felix and the Wolves pairing Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho and you’ve got a serious squad packed with top talent.

Is there even a glimmer of hope?

Of course. Stephen Kenny’s side has been on an upward trajectory of late after a difficult start to his tenure and they will relish another crack at the big boys.

What's the significance of the game?

With Ireland's World Cup hopes long since extinguished, the Boys in Green are seeking to extend their good run of form. Portugal, on the other hand, badly need a victory at the Aviva to jump over Serbia and back into first place in Group A. Victory for the visitors will give them a two-point lead at the top of the table.

Probable Irish team?

Goalkeeper: Gavin Bazunu

Defenders: John Egan, Shane Duffy, Andrew Omobamidele

Midfielders: Matt Doherty, James McClean, Josh Cullen, Jeff Hendrick, Jamie McGrath

Forwards: Adam Idah, Callum Robinson