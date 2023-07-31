Home > Sport > Soccer > International Soccer Live | Ireland v Nigeria, Women's World Cup: Vera Pauw’s side looking for historic winKatie McCabe of Republic of Ireland with teammate Denise O'Sullivan, centre, and Niamh FaheyHeather Payne of Republic of Ireland before the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Group B match between Republic of Ireland and Nigeria at Brisbane StadiumDylan O'ConnellToday at 10:54 Latest International Soccer‘I had a ball out there. I needed that’ – Denise O’Sullivan happy to finish World Cup in ‘more natural position’‘She’s not the coach’ – Vera Pauw explains why she shut down Katie McCabe’s sideline plea for fresh legsIreland earn first World Cup point with scoreless draw against Nigeria Live | Ireland v Nigeria, Women's World Cup: Vera Pauw’s side looking for historic win‘P*ssed off’ Kyra Carusa believes Irish players ‘owe our country’ a win‘She was the ultimate pro and very driven’ – Nigeria coach has high praise for Denise O’SullivanIndo World Cup Daily: Is Vera Pauw being left in the lurch by the FAI?Latest | Megan Connolly the latest player not to back Vera Pauw as doubts grow over manager’s future David Kelly: Uncertainty rumbles on around Vera Pauw’s Ireland futureNadine Doherty: We failed to manage our expectations during the World CupShow more Top StoriesCrimeHow murderer John Dundon is using psychology skills learned in prison to manipulate other inmatesVideosDublin players visit Temple St Children's HospitalIrish NewsSinéad O’Connor sent texts ‘laden with despair’ to Bob Geldof in weeks before her deathIrish NewsFamily forced to flee their home as neighbours scream abuse at disabled schoolgirl Latest NewsMoreCelebrity NewsVisits to NHS bowel cancer screening web pages soar after George Alagiah’s death18:00CourtsGunman who tried to ‘ingratiate’ himself with Kinahan/Byrne mob will need ‘intense help’ with rehabilitation17:58PoliticsJustin Barrett disputes National Party statement that he was removed as party leader17:52MoviesFrom Sugar Daddy Ken to growing Skipper to pregnant Midge: The most controversial discontinued Barbie dolls17:51Theatre & ArtsStumped: Beckett and Pinter come out to bat in delightful literary game17:43Other SoccerWrexham striker Paul Mullin to convalesce at co-owner Rob McElhenney’s home as he recovers from punctured lung17:43CourtsGangster Barry Young, a ‘scourge’ on Sligo community, gets 11 years in jail for directing organised crime17:30Hurling‘Henry is on board for next year and we are looking at extending it’ – Shefflin set to commit long-term future to Galway 17:29Irish NewsCircle K apologises after petrol pumps were wrongly filled with diesel17:17Celebrity NewsAshley Cole marries Sharon Canu as he shares snap from ceremony17:15