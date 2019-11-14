Ireland v New Zealand: New Boys in Green aim to impress Mick McCarthy at Aviva Stadium
Troy Parrott, Jack Byrne and Lee O'Connor all start for Mick McCarthy's side in tonight's friendly clash with the All Whites.
Online Editors
