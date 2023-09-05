Ireland v Netherlands: What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know

Republic of Ireland's Jason McAteer scores the Republic of Ireland's winning goal in a World Cup Qualifier against the Netherlands on 1 September 2001. Picture credit; Aoife Rice / SPORTSFILE

It’s a crunch week for Stephen Kenny’s Ireland as they continue their Euro 2024 qualifiers this week with a visit from the Netherlands following their trip to France. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at the Aviva Stadium on Lansdowne Road with a 7.45pm Irish time kick-off on Sunday.

What’s the team news?

In a huge blow to Stephen Kenny, red-hot striker Evan Ferguson has been ruled out of both games having picking up a knock after scoring a hat-trick last weekend against Newcastle.

Seámus Coleman and Michael Obafemi miss out through injury and John Egan has also emerged as a doubt after going off injured in Sheffield United’s 2-2 with Everton. Andrew Omobamidele has been called up as cover. Matt Doherty will return after completing his suspension for his red cars against Greece in June.

We’ll have further team news from both camps on Independent.ie once it’s released.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is being shown on RTE 2. It is also being streamed live on the RTE Player.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The sides first met in met on 08 May 1932 in a 2-0 friendly win for Ireland. the Netherlands’ first win came on 08 Apr 1934 when they claimed a 5-2 victory in a World Cup qualifier. Overall,. the Dutch have nine wins from a total of 20 meetings, with Ireland on seven wins and there have been four draws. The last time the sides met was on 27 May 2016 whe the sides played out a 1-1 draw in a friendly.

What are the odds?

The Netherlands are odds-on favourites at 4/6 with Ireland 7/2 and the draw 14/5.