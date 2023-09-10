Ireland v Netherlands, Euro 2024 Qualifier: As it happened

Home > Sport > Soccer > International Soccer Live | Ireland v Netherlands, Euro 2024 Qualifier: As it happenedWout Weghorst of Netherlands scores the team's second goalAdam Idah of Republic of Ireland celebrates after scoring his side's first goalStephen Kenny signs autographs for supporters ahead of Dutch clashDylan O'ConnellToday at 20:01 Latest International SoccerBreaking | Ireland’s hopes of automatic qualification for Euro 2024 all but over after Netherlands defeat Breaking | Luis Rubiales to resign as president of the Spanish football federation after kiss scandalLive | Ireland v Netherlands, Euro 2024 Qualifier: As it happenedMatt Doherty returns to Ireland team for Dutch clash as Jayson Molumby drops to the benchMichael O’Neill hopes Northern Ireland fans trust the process after another lossJohn Aldridge: Could any other manager get this Ireland team winning?Roy Curtis: Nothing less than an unlikely win tonight can postpone the hour of judgement for Stephen KennyQPR man Sinclair Armstrong makes the cut for Dutch tie but Bohs’ Jonathan Afolabi misses out‘You can't beat nights like that’ – Turkish delight for Ireland U-21 striker Aidomo EmakhuTommy Conlon: Deafening sound of indifference with lights already out on Ireland's Euro campaignShow more Top StoriesIrish News‘I love my son but I’m scared of him… we are prisoners in our own home’ – mother of severely autistic boy (9) who needs urgent carePersonal FinanceThe seven middle-class money traps that will make you poor Irish NewsCar and train collide in Co Mayo as two men airlifted to hospital in ‘stable’ conditionInternational SoccerBreaking | Luis Rubiales to resign as president of the Spanish football federation after kiss scandal Latest NewsMoreInternational SoccerBreaking | Ireland’s hopes of automatic qualification for Euro 2024 all but over after Netherlands defeat 22:50International SoccerBreaking | Luis Rubiales to resign as president of the Spanish football federation after kiss scandal22:20World NewsJoe Biden says US outreach to Vietnam is not about containing China22:06GolfRory McIlroy’s Irish Open hopes sunk by disastrous eight as Shane Lowry secures joint third place21:00World NewsDeath toll from floods in Greece rises to 15 after four more bodies found20:54HurlingClonguish made to work to keep Longford hurling crown by Slashers20:44Rugby World CupSouth Africa vulnerabilities exposed in win over Scotland will give Andy Farrell hope the battle to come20:42North AmericaElon Musk has third child with ex-partner Grimes, biography reveals20:33Irish BusinessCo-owner of land between Dublin Airport runways labels €75m DAA bid ‘derisory’20:12International SoccerLive | Ireland v Netherlands, Euro 2024 Qualifier: As it happened20:01