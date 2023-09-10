Live | 

Ireland v Netherlands, Euro 2024 Qualifier: Adam Idah penalty puts Kenny’s men ahead but Dutch draw level

Adam Idah of Republic of Ireland celebrates after scoring his side's first goal

Stephen Kenny signs autographs for supporters ahead of Dutch clash

thumbnail: Adam Idah of Republic of Ireland celebrates after scoring his side's first goal
thumbnail: Stephen Kenny signs autographs for supporters ahead of Dutch clash
Dylan O'Connell