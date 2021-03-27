Ireland v Luxembourg player ratings: Bazunu and Coleman best on poor night for Boys in Green

Ireland players Gavin Bazunu, left, and Dara O'Shea leave the pitch after their side's defeat to Luxembourg in the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying Group A match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

How the Boys in Green rated on a disastrous night at the Aviva Stadium.

Gavin Bazunu

He repaid the manager’s confidence with an athletic save in the first half to prevent himself being lobbed. A night to remember for the 19-year-old Bazunu. 7

Matt Doherty

Came off at half-time after picking up a first half knock. One of the players who should be suited by 3-5-2, but made no impact at the Aviva. 5

Séamus Coleman

The Killybegs man led by example, as ever, always trying to carry the ball forward and make himself the extra man. It’s his bad luck to be skipper at this low point in Ireland’s football fortunes. 7

Dara O’Shea

Solid at the back, Dara is playing himself into the role of a fixture of this recast Irish team, regardless of what formation any manager goes with. 6

Ciarán Clark

Prone to giving possession away cheaply when he shouldn’t, Clark was sacrificed early in the second half for attacking changes. 5

Enda Stevens

Enda plays as a left wing-back with his club, and clearly enjoys the gig with Ireland too. One of Ireland’s better players in this mess. 6

Jason Knight

This Derby County midfielder really does like one of the younger gang who will come through and be a big player for Ireland. It’ll take a bit of time and better nights than this. 6

Alan Browne

He was one of Ireland’s better players in Belgrade, but last night was a frustrating outing for Browne. He had a free header in the second half and didn’t put it on target. 5

Josh Cullen

The Anderlecht man was not as prominent as he had been in Belgrade and could never find a decent pass forward all through the match. 4

Callum Robinson

Like his strike partner, it was a lot of labour for Robinson for little reward. The West Brom man didn’t get a forward pass worthy of the name during a frustrating night. 5

James Collins

Worked his socks off, seeking positions for passes, but they rarely came to the Luton man. When one did, he missed the chance to score. 4





SUBSTITUTES

Robbie Brady: Replaced Matt Doherty at half-time, played in a few decent balls as Ireland chased a goal. 7

James McClean: Came on for Clark on 55 minutes, Played as a wing-back and never got in his usual trademark runs. 5

Shane Long: On for Robinson in the 73rd minute, like every Ireland forward player, hardly got a pass in the time he was on the pitch. 5

Jayson Molumby: Introduced for Cullen on 88 minutes, not on long enough to rate.

Troy Parrott: On for Collins in the 88th minute, not on long enough to rate.





MANAGER: Stephen Kenny

Stephen Kenny strangely stuck with a 3-5-2 formation in the first half against a team that was coming to defend in depth. He quickly jettisoned it at half time to get forward players on as Ireland chased a goal.

But that 45 minutes playing against three centre-halves had given Luxembourg great confidence - and sapped Kenny’s team of the same quality. A distastrous night. 3

