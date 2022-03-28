Chiedozie Ogbene during a Republic of Ireland training session at FAI National Training Centre in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Ireland take on Lithuania in friendly action this Tuesday. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at the Aviva Stadium with a 7.45pm kick-off.

What's the team news?

Stephen Kenny named a 25-man squad for this friendly and the weekend's centenary celebration game 2-2 draw with Belgium.

Dara O'Shea and Scott Hogan return after injury while Conor Ronan is promoted to the seniors after impressing at U21 level.

Belfast native Mark Sykes' defection from Northern Ireland is rewarded with a senior call.

Adam Idah, Andrew Omobamidele and Enda Stevens miss out through injury while Michael Obafemi, Aaron Connolly, Jamie McGrath and James Collins are not selected.

Defender Darragh Lenihan (injury) and goalkeepers Gavin Bazunu (illness) and Mark Travers (injury) were withdrawn from the squad last week with Jimmy Dunne, James Talbot and Max O'Leary called up as replacements.

After Saturday's creditable showing against Belgium, assistant manager Keith Andrews has told us to expect a different line-up , saying; "Stephen's always very firm that caps aren't given out (casually), I very much feel that way as well. You have to earn them but equally you have to reward players who have been professional around maybe not being selected, not coming into the (Belgium) game and understand that disappointment. So, yeah, there will be changes."

Read More

What to read about it on Independent.ie?

We already have plenty of pre-match build-up for you to enjoy.

"The Belgians were knocked off their perch, literally speaking, as failure to beat Ireland on Saturday means they are almost certain to surrender their status as the top-rated side in the FIFA world rankings to Brazil when the next batch of ratings is issued later this week."

Aidan Fitzmaurice has looked back on Saturday's draw

Read More

"The Dundalk team that propelled him to another level were brave on the ball in Europe, but they wouldn’t have survived without being extremely fit and willing to hassle and harass bigger and better opponents. Players that weren’t capable of putting in the hard yards were dispensed with. There are parallels with the personality that Kenny’s Ireland have now clearly developed."

And Daniel McDonnell has made some comparisons in terms of how Stephen Kenny's Dundalk side developed and how his Ireland side is progressing.

Read More

What is Ireland’s record against Lithuania like?

Since first meeting on 16 June 1993 when Ireland won 1-0 en route to USA '94, the sides have met a further 2 times. The return game in Dublin during that World Cup campaign saw a 2-0 win while World Cup qualifiers in 1997 so a 0-0 draw in Dublin and a 2-1 win in Vilnius courtesy of a Tony Cascarino brace.

Where can I watch the match?

The game will not be shown live on terrestrial TV. However, Sky Sports Arena are covering the match from 7.40 pm. It will also be streamed on the Sky Go app.

What are the odds?

Ireland are favourites at 1/4 with Lithuania 9/1 and the draw priced at 4/1.

What are the camps saying?

John Egan (Ireland):

"I know Chio, we were actually at Brentford together, I was at Brentford when he signed so I already knew what Chio was about when he came into the squad in the summer.

"He has been a breath of fresh air, on and off the pitch, he's a special person, really humble and hard working, he came in, got his chance, grabbed it with both hands and it's fair to say his performances have been unbelievable, really, since he's come into the team."