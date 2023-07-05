Ireland v France: What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know

Manager Vera Pauw, centre, Katie McCabe, left, and Denise O'Sullivan during a Republic of Ireland women training session at the FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown, Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Vera Pauw’s Ireland continue their World Cup preparation this week with a visit from France for what will be their farewell fixture. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin with an 8.00pm kick-off on Thursday.

What’s the team news?

We’ll have team news from both camps on Independent.ie once it’s released.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is being shown on RTE 2. It is also being streamed live on the RTE Player.

What can I read about the game on Independent.ie?

Ireland boss Pauw has found herself caught up in an ongoing controversy in the United States regarding her alleged conduct with certain players while she was manager of Houston Dash. David Kelly and Sean O’Connor bring you the latest below.

And in on-field matters, Izzy Atkinson has been talking about her ascension in to the final squad of 23.

Read more Pennies from heaven as bolter Izzy Atkinson grabs her chance

What are the odds?

France are big favourites at 1/6 with Ireland 9/1 and the draw 1/2.