Ireland v France: Do you agree with our starting XI for huge Euro clash?
They don't come much bigger than this.
Stephen Kenny faces his sternest test yet as Ireland manager when Kylian Mbappe and Co arrive at the Aviva Stadium for this highly-anticipated Euro 2024 qualifier.
Fresh off the back of a fear-inducing 4-0 victory over the Dutch, France are red-hot favourites to pick up the three points but the noise from the Ireland camp is that they are preparing to cause an upset.
When and where?
Kick off at the Aviva Stadium is at 7.45pm and coverage on RTE2 starts at 7pm. You can follow all the action on our live blog from 7pm.
What is it?
Ireland v France - Euro 2024 Qualifier, Group B
Teams news and match stats?
Ireland (3-5-2)
Bazunu
Collins; Egan; O'Shea
Coleman; Doherty
Molumby; Cullen; Knight
Ogbene Ferguson
France (4-2-3-1)
Maignan
Kounde, Upamecano, Konate, Hernandez
Tchouameni, Rabiot
Coman, Griezmann, Mbappe
Kolo Muani
Pre-match reading