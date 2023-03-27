Ireland v France: Do you agree with our starting XI for huge Euro clash?

They don't come much bigger than this.

Stephen Kenny faces his sternest test yet as Ireland manager when Kylian Mbappe and Co arrive at the Aviva Stadium for this highly-anticipated Euro 2024 qualifier.

Fresh off the back of a fear-inducing 4-0 victory over the Dutch, France are red-hot favourites to pick up the three points but the noise from the Ireland camp is that they are preparing to cause an upset.

When and where?

Kick off at the Aviva Stadium is at 7.45pm and coverage on RTE2 starts at 7pm. You can follow all the action on our live blog from 7pm.

What is it?

Ireland v France - Euro 2024 Qualifier, Group B

Teams news and match stats?

Ireland (3-5-2)

Bazunu

Collins; Egan; O'Shea

Coleman; Doherty

Molumby; Cullen; Knight

Ogbene Ferguson

France (4-2-3-1)

Maignan

Kounde, Upamecano, Konate, Hernandez

Tchouameni, Rabiot

Coman, Griezmann, Mbappe

Kolo Muani

