Callum O'Dowda has lost his fitness battle and he will play no part in tonight's Euro 2024 qualifier at home to France as he has failed to make the match-day squad.

But Adam Idah is back in the frame following injury as he makes the cut for the 23-man squad.

Stephen Kenny was able to name a 26-strong squad for last week's game at home to Latvia as it was a friendly but UEFA insist on 23-man panels for Euro qualifiers.

So when the final squad was issued to UEFA today, O'Dowda was missing along with Robbie Brady and Will Keane. Kenny had said that O'Dowda was a doubt due to a groin strain and would be assessed but he will now watch the France tie from the stand, a blow for Kenny to lose the in-form Cardiff City man as James McClean is likely to replace him in the starting XI.

Idah, who had been ruled out by his club for a number of weeks with a foot injury, reported for duty last week and is in the squad.