Ireland v France: Callum O’Dowda and Troy Parrott out but Adam Idah makes match-day squad

Seamus Coleman and Adam Idah have made the matchday squad for tonight's Euro 2024 qualifier with France but Preston duo Robbie Brady and Troy Parrott have failed to make the cut.

As expected, Callum O'Dowda is out with injury, and Coleman's availability means the skipper is likely to start at right wing back. Late call Brady's exclusion from the 23 submitted to UEFA this morning confirms that it's going to be a straight choice between Matt Doherty and James McClean at left wing back.

Parrott was first choice for Kenny throughout 2022 but he hasn't been in terrific form of late at Preston and has dropped down the pecking order with Idah back in the frame. Evan Ferguson and Chiedozie Ogbene are expected to be given striking responsibility this evening with Michael Obafemi in reserve. Mikey Johnston is also another option off the bench with Will Keane missing the cut.

Predicted Ireland XI: Bazunu, Collins, Egan, O'Shea; Coleman, Molumby, Cullen, Knight, Doherty; Ogbene, Ferguson