Áine O'Gorman with Denise O'Sullivan, left, and manager Vera Pauw, right, during a Republic of Ireland Women training session at the FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown, Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ireland take on Finland in a crunch World Cup qualifier this Thursday. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin with a 7.00pm kick-off. Ireland claimed a famous win in Helsinki last October to get their qualification bid up and running.

Read More

What's the team news?

Vera Pauw has named a 28-strong squad for the two games, with recalls for Eve Badana, Harriet Scott, Megan Campbell, Ellen Molloy, Leanne Kiernan and Hayley Nolan. The quartet of Savannah McCarthy, Aoife Colvill, Rianna Jarrett and Kyra Carusa miss out through injury.

Read More

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)

Defenders: Harriet Scott, Louise Quinn (Birmingham C), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Niamh Fahey, Megan Campbell) (Liverpool), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn, Lucy (Birmingham C), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Jess Ziu (West Ham)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Amber Barrett (FFC Turbine Potsdam), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Saoirse Noonan (Durham WFC)

What's at stake?

It's not win or bust for Ireland but is a huge game. A win will secure a playoff place for the 2023 World Cup finals. Even a draw would leave the Republic well-placed to make the playoffs with one more game away to Slovakia to come.

What to read about it on Independent.ie?

We already have plenty of pre-match build-up for you to enjoy.

"Thursday’s meeting with Finland will be the biggest match in the history of Irish women’s soccer. This is what the World Cup qualification campaign, Vera Pauw’s managerial reign and everything good that’s happened since the players’ strike has been leading up to."

Eamonn Sweeney has this piece on a game that "could begin the Irish sporting odyssey to end them all."

Read More

"Is the success of the tournament a turning point, whereby hashtags and slogans in the promotion of women’s sport can be phased out?"

Nadine Doherty also covered the magnitude of the game in her Sunday Independent column, with the scenes witnessed during England's hosting and winning of a Euro 2022 tournament Ireland painfully missed out potentially a turning point for the popularity of women's sport.

Read More

Where can I watch the match?

The game will be shown live RTE 2, with coverage starting at 6.30pm. It will also be streamed worldwide on the RTE Player.

What are they saying in the camp?

Vera Pauw:

“We have Finland, we have Slovakia, hopefully we have a play-off, hopefully we have the World Cup. We’re in the middle of a qualification campaign, maybe you feel it’s the end, but to me it’s the middle.

“Everyone’s experience is like that, it is the middle. There is at least, in my feeling, we need to win this next game, then we have the game against Slovakia and then hopefully we have play-offs in October, and then we might need to go in February to New Zealand. First this game, that is crucial, if we lose this game, it can just blow up.”

Read More

Louise Quinn:

“They’re a very, very good team. A lot of their players have gone to very good clubs in the WSL and they spent the summer together as a team.

“We’ve got to be realistic. They’re a very good team that were in the Euros. We know what we faced in Helsinki and were on top of our game which we’ll need to be again.”