The Republic of Ireland play Denmark in the Nations League on Saturday night in Dublin.

Ireland v Denmark: What time, what TV channel and everything you need to know

The Irish lost 4-1 to Wales in their opening B4 group game, and are billing the match as a chance for revenge after Denmark won 5-1 to clinch a World Cup spot last November.

Denmark may well have to cope without their star man Christian Eriksen, who is likely to be ruled out of the game with a stomach problem – they beat Wales 2-0 in their opening match.

What time does it start?

Ireland vs Denmark kicks off at 7:45pm (BST) on Saturday 13th October.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports' Football channel from 7:00pm (BST). Highlights on Virgin Media from 11pm.

Sky subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

Highlights will be shown at 12:00am on Sky Sports' Football channel.

It's a big game for…

Harry Arter: The Cardiff midfielder, on-loan from Bournemouth this season, withdrew from the previous squad after a much publicised row with assistant manager Roy Keane. Having now supposedly patched up their differences, Arter will want to prove his worth to the squad after being criticised by some of his teammates for the withdrawal.

Weird /best stat…

7: Since his last international goal in October 2016, Ireland's Shane Long has only scored seven times for his club Southampton.

Remember when…

The World Cup play-off second leg between the two sides last November was effectively a one-off match for World Cup qualification. After an early Ireland goal, Christian Eriksen stole the show with a brilliant hat-trick, sending his country to Russia where they reached the last 16.

Player to watch…

Thomas Delaney: In the likely absence of star midfielder Christian Eriksen, the onus will very much be on Borussia Dortmund's Thomas Delaney to provide the creative spark from midfield. The 27-year-old, who moved to Dortmund from Werder Bremen in the summer, has only scored four goals in 31 appearances for his country, and will be looking to add to that tally in Dublin on Saturday.

Past three-meetings…

Republic of Ireland 1 (Duffy) Denmark 5 (Christensen, Eriksen 3, Bendtner), 2018 World Cup Qualification play-off, November 2017

Denmark 0 Republic of Ireland 0, 2018 World Cup Qualification play-off, November 2017

Denmark 0 Republic of Ireland 4 (Keane 2, Long 2), Friendly, August 2007

Form guide…

Republic of Ireland: LLLWLD

Denmark: WDDDLW

Odds…

Republic of Ireland to win: 41/20

Denmark to win: 31/20

Draw: 2/1

