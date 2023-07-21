Ireland v Canada: What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know about the World Cup clash

Katie McCabe of Republic of Ireland during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Group B loss to Australia. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Vera Pauw’s Ireland continue their World Cup adventure with a tough Group B fixture against Olympic champions Canada. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at the Perth Stadium in Perth with a 1.00am Irish time kick-off on Wednesday.

What’s the team news?

We’ll bring you team news as we have it on Independent.ie.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is being shown on RTE 2. It is also being streamed live on the RTE Player.

What can I read about the game on Independent.ie?

Ireland’s campaign opened with a brave 1-0 defeat to co-hosts Australia. We have analysis on that game from Daniel McDonnell, Sinead Kissane and our man in Australia David Kelly below.

Sinead and David will also be bringing you our Indo World Cup Daily podcast with their episode breaking down that loss to Australia and Nigeria’s draw with Canada available to watch below.

Indo World Cup Daily: Ireland's World Cup group thrown open and Aussie reaction to McCabe physicality

What are the odds?

Canada are favourites at 2/5 with Ireland 6/1 and the draw 3/1.