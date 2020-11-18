Ireland v Bulgaria: Can Stephen Kenny's skeleton squad finally get a maiden win for Ireland boss?

| 8.7°C Dublin
Kick-off at the Aviva is 7.45 pm
For most Irish fans, there will be very little riding on tonight's home game with Bulgaria. The reality, though, is that may have a significant impact on the commercial future of Irish soccer.
There's a lot on the line when a Covid-ravaged and confidence-deprived Bulgaria side take on an injury-hit, goal-shy Republic of Ireland outfit which has also been hit by coronavirus in Dublin tonight.
Shamrock Rovers man Aaron McEneff says he wants to make an impact with the Republic of Ireland after a shock call-up to the senior squad, just two weeks after the Derry native received the clearance needed to line out for the side.