Tuesday 10 September 2019

Ireland v Bulgaria: All you need to know on tonight's game

Richard Dunne breaks the deadlock for Ireland in the 2010 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Bulgaria at the Vasil Levski Stadion, Sofia on June 6 2009. Photo: David Maher / SPORTSFILE
Richard Dunne breaks the deadlock for Ireland in the 2010 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Bulgaria at the Vasil Levski Stadion, Sofia on June 6 2009. Photo: David Maher / SPORTSFILE

Ireland face Bulgaria for the 10th time at the Aviva Stadium this evening.

There are still plenty of tickets available for the friendly as Mick McCarthy prepares to test his squad depth ahead of crucial Euro 2020 qualifiers away to Georgia and Switzerland next month.

Tickets are available on www.ticketmaster.ie and priced between €20-€30 for adult tickets and €15 for Under-16s.

The game will be shown live on RTE2 and Sky Sports (kick-off 7.45pm).

The last meeting between the sides was a World Cup qualifier in Sofia on June 6, 2009. That game finished 1-1 as Richard Dunne's opener for Ireland was cancelled out five minutes later by Telkyisi.

Ireland's record against Bulgaria is: Played 9 - Won 2 Lost 3 Drawn 4.

Of the previous nine games, tonight's clash is only the second friendly between the two countries, with the previous friendly ending in a 1-1 draw at the old Lansdowne Road in August 2004.

Tonight's referee will be Tobias Weiz from Austria.

