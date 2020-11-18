Ireland v Bulgaria: All you need to know about tonight's crunch tie

Troy Parrott has a shot despite the attention of Ciaran Clark, right, during an Ireland training session at Abbotstown ahead of tonight's Nations League clash with Bulgaria. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ireland take on Bulgaria in UEFA Nations League action at the Aviva Stadium this evening. Here's all you need to know on what will be a pivotal night in the short reign of manager Stephen Kenny.

What time is kick-off and is the match being shown live? Kick-off at the Aviva Stadium is 7.45pm. The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Arena, with coverage starting at 7.30m. Highlights of the game will be shown on Virgin Media Two at 10pm.

What team is Stephen Kenny likely to start with? Given the amount of absentees through Covid-19, injuries and recent retirements, Stephen Kenny has something of a patchwork squad for this must-win tie. Here's how Ireland are likely to line up: D Randolph; C Christie, S Duffy, K Long, R Manning; C Hourihane, J Cullen, R Brady; D Horgan, J Collins, R Curtis.

What's the bench looking like? Kenny's options have been narrowed since the withdrawals of a number of first-teamers over the past week. However, he can call upon Millwall starlet Troy Parrott and Shamrock Rovers' midfield tyro Jack Byrne - unproven at this level, but class acts on their day nonetheless.

Why is the game so important? The fact that Ireland's Nations League form has been poor of late has left Ireland needing a win over Bulgaria tonight, here's why: Tonight's game is all about securing second seeding for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, therefore we must beat Bulgaria. Also, we need Serbia to beat Russia tonight and Romania to draw or lose to Northern Ireland for this to happen.

If this doesn't happen, Ireland will be seeded third in the World Cup qualifiers, which would make qualification for Qatar 2022 a very difficult task indeed.

What kind of form are Ireland in? Where do we start? Stephen Kenny has had a nightmare start to his reign as Ireland boss with Covid-19 issues, injuries and suspensions affecting the lead-up to some hugely important games lately. Ireland have failed to score in 570 minutes of football, but they badly need a goal tonight. On a positive note, the last time Ireland scored was Shane Duffy's late header against Bulgaria to secure a 1-1 draw in Sofia last September.

What kind of shape are Bulgaria in? Luckily for Ireland, Bulgaria are arguably worse off than Ireland tonight, with a number of players having to withdraw from the squad due to Covid-19 problems. It represents Kenny's best chance of securing his first win as Ireland manager.

Verdict: Ireland 2 Bulgaria 1

Online Editors