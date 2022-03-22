Manager Stephen Kenny speaks to his team during a Republic of Ireland training session at the FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ireland take on Belgium in friendly action this weekend. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday's match takes place at the Aviva Stadium with a 5.00pm kick-off. With the FAI marking its 100th birthday last year, this game is the official centenary celebration and a full house is expected.

What's the team news?

Stephen Kenny named a 25-man squad for this friendly and next week's game against Lithuania.

Dara O'Shea and Scott Hogan return after injury while Conor Ronan is promoted to the seniors after impressing at U21 level.

Belfast native Mark Sykes' defection from Northern Ireland is rewarded with a senior call.

Adam Idah, Andrew Omobamidele and Enda Stevens miss out through injury while Michael Obafemi (Swansea), Aaron Connolly (Middlesbrough), Jamie McGrath (Wigan) and James Collins (Cardiff) are not selected.

Belgium have kept their big names in reserve with manager Roberto Martinez using the opportunity friendlies present to blood younger players ahead of December's World Cup.

So the Dublin crowd will not get to see names like Kevin de Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard, Jan Vertonghen, Axel Witsel and Yannick Carrasco.

Premier League players Albert Sambi Lokonga, Christian Benteke, Divock Origi and Leandro Trossard are included, though, while uncapped players like Wout Faes and Thomas Kaminski could make their debuts.

What to read and listen to on Independent.ie?

We already have plenty of pre-match build-up for you to enjoy.

Stephen Kenny yesterday named John Eustace as the replacement coach for Anthony Barry who recently defected to Saturday's opponents. Daniel McDonnell has profiled the QPR assistant manager.

Outside of on-field matters, Ireland looks set to be named as co-hosts of Euro 2028.

And if you feel the need to revisit Saipan, Miguel Delaney has a new slant on things in this interview with Manchester United's strength and power coach Mick Clegg.

What is Ireland’s record against Belgium like?

Since first meeting on 12 February 1928, when Ireland won 4-2, the sides have met a further 14 times. Of the 15 games, Ireland have won four, drawn five, and lost six.

Where can I watch the match?

The game will not be shown live on terrestrial TV. However, Sky Sports Premier League are covering the match from 4.30 pm. It will also be streamed on the Sky Go app.

Virgin Media also have highlights of the game at 10pm on Virgin Media Two and on the Virgin Media Player.

What are the odds?

Belgium are favourites at 1/2 with Ireland 5/1 and the draw priced at 11/4.

What are the camps saying?

Troy Parrott (Ireland):

"I just realised that ultimately you get one shot at this football game and where I was at the time wasn’t helping me get to where I wanted to get to and I realised I just needed to do more.

"I didn’t need to change anything off the pitch. I was living how I should have been. I have my family around me which is good for me so most of it was just on the pitch stuff.

"I think it's just realising some stuff and growing up as a person and as a player."

Roberto Martinez (Belgium):

"It's too early to worry about the World Cup.

"Eden (Hazard) and Romelu (Lukaku) are important members of the squad. It’s an unusual situation for them but there could be some movement during the summer and they have time to get back to form with their clubs. What we want is to see them happy on the pitch.

"Today, all that matters, is to prepare the World Cup the best way we can and to gather all the information we can in order to select the 23 best players in November.

"This international break will be useful in that sense. We’ve been top of the FIFA ranking for four years now, it's a great performance. If I had to give a real importance to that ranking, I would say that I would prefer being at the top in January 2023."