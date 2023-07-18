Ireland v Australia: What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know about the World Cup opener

The Republic of Ireland squad at Meakin Park in Brisbane, Australia, ahead of the start of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. Back row, from left, Marissa Sheva, Lucy Quinn, Ciara Grant, Claire O'Riordan, Lily Agg, Abbie Larkin, Jamie Finn, Izzy Atkinson and Harriet Scott; middle row, Sinead Farrelly, Heather Payne, Grace Moloney, Courtney Brosnan, Megan Walsh, Sophie Whitehouse, Kyra Carusa and Chloe Mustaki; front row, Ruesha Littlejohn, Diane Caldwell, Louise Quinn, Denise O'Sullivan, Katie McCabe, Megan Connolly, Niamh Fahey, Áine O'Gorman and Amber Barrett.

Vera Pauw’s Ireland make their World Cup bow this week with a tough fixture against the co-hosts Australia. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at Stadium Australia in Sydney in front of a sell-out 82,500 crowd with an 11.00am Irish time kick-off on Thursday.

What’s the team news?

Ireland’s biggest concern is around the fitness of Denise O’Sullivan following her injury in the aborted behind closed doors friendly against Colombia last Friday. The latest news from the camp is thankfully positive with the talismanic Cork woman looking good to be involved.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is being shown on RTE 2. It is also being streamed live on the RTE Player.

What can I read about the game on Independent.ie?

It’s been a long road for Vera Pauw and the Irish team to get here as our man on the ground David Kelly details below along with his thoughts on why, for everyone involved, the tournament can’t come quick enough.

Indo World Cup Daily: Ireland's World Cup countdown nearly over

What are the odds?

Australia are big favourites at 1/4 with Ireland 10/1 and the draw 9/2.