Ireland v Australia: Girls in Green suffer penalty blow in World Cup opener against Matildas

Home > Sport > Soccer > International Soccer Live | Ireland v Australia: Girls in Green suffer penalty blow in World Cup opener against MatildasIreland's Marissa Sheva reacts after conceding a penalty during the Women's World Cup 2023 Group B match against Australia at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/SportsfileKatrina Gorry of Australia in action against Ireland's Marissa Sheva during the Women's World Cup 2023 Group B match at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/SportsfileAustralia's Clare Hunt in action against Ireland's Kyra Carusa during the Women’s World Cup Group B clash at Stadium Australia in SydneyDylan O'ConnellToday at 13:00 Latest International SoccerLive | Ireland v Australia: Girls in Green suffer penalty blow in World Cup opener against MatildasBreaking | Australia suffer huge blow with captain Sam Kerr ruled out as Denise O’Sullivan fit for IrelandFIFA confirm minute’s silence to take place before Ireland’s World Cup opener against Australia in honour of Auckland shooting victimsWomen’s World Cup: Meet the 32 teams ahead of tomorrow’s big kick-offIndo World Cup Daily: Denise O'Sullivan and Ireland ready for World Cup kick-off‘Ireland is the most important game for us’ – Australia not looking past World Cup openerMajor fitness boost for Ireland as Denise O’Sullivan is declared available for World Cup opener against AustraliaIreland stars in line to receive at least €28,000 for World Cup – but FIFA won’t pay players directlyResilience and bravery defines Ireland captain Katie McCabeAmber Barrett may not always start, but the Milford woman sure can finishShow more Top StoriesFood ReviewsNóinín review: ‘Of all the places I’ve eaten in this year, this no-notions spot run by two sisters is one of my favourites’RadioRadio review: Dave Fanning, you should stick to U2 instead of NazisCrimeBreaking | Man (30s) stabbed multiple times after row at house in north Dublin Irish NewsWomen’s World Cup: Ireland fans’ anger over glitches in RTÉ coverage of game Latest NewsMoreCommentAhmed Baba: Why the walls are closing in on Donald Trump13:38CelebrityIrish stars get dolled up in pink for Dublin Barbie premiere13:37CommentGerry O’Regan: Did somebody behind the scenes decide to take down Ryan Tubridy? 13:32SoccerJohn Aldridge on Jordan Henderson’s Liverpool exit as criticism mounts 13:20VideosTHE LINEUP: Ireland Team facing Australian in the World Cup13:12Irish NewsLIVE | Taylor Swift tickets: tens of thousands anxiously queue for hottest ticket in town13:10Celebrity NewsConcerns raised over MPs hosting political TV shows during general elections13:05Irish NewsWomen’s World Cup: Ireland fans’ anger over glitches in RTÉ coverage of game13:04International SoccerLive | Ireland v Australia: Girls in Green suffer penalty blow in World Cup opener against Matildas13:00Food ReviewsNóinín review: ‘Of all the places I’ve eaten in this year, this no-notions spot run by two sisters is one of my favourites’13:00