Ireland v Australia: Girls in Green kick-off World Cup campaign against hosts in 80,000 Sydney sell-out

Home > Sport > Soccer > International Soccer Live | Ireland v Australia: Girls in Green kick-off World Cup campaign against hosts in 80,000 Sydney sell-outIreland equipment manager Orla Haran prepares the jersey of Katie McCabe before the Women's World Cup 2023 Group B match against Australia at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/SportsfileDylan O'ConnellToday at 10:10 Latest International SoccerLive | Ireland v Australia: Girls in Green kick-off World Cup campaign against hosts in 80,000 Sydney sell-outLatest | FIFA confirm minute’s silence to take place before Ireland’s World Cup opener against Australia in honour of Auckland shooting victimsWomen’s World Cup: Meet the 32 teams ahead of tomorrow’s big kick-offIndo World Cup Daily: Denise O'Sullivan and Ireland ready for World Cup kick-off‘Ireland is the most important game for us’ – Australia not looking past World Cup openerMajor fitness boost for Ireland as Denise O’Sullivan is declared available for World Cup opener against AustraliaIreland stars in line to receive at least €28,000 for World Cup – but FIFA won’t pay players directlyResilience and bravery defines Ireland captain Katie McCabeAmber Barrett may not always start, but the Milford woman sure can finishOlympic hero Cathy Freeman inspires Australia against IrelandShow more Top StoriesCelebrityCatherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas show off golf skills on Ireland tripVideosMayo hotel evacuated after fireAustralasiaBreaking | Women’s World Cup to go ahead as planned after gunman kills two in New ZealandIrish NewsTeacher (31) fears rental crisis will force next generation of educators to leave Ireland Latest NewsMoreCommentRoslyn Dee: Girls in Green making the beautiful game so much better10:19VideosMayo hotel evacuated after fire10:14International SoccerLive | Ireland v Australia: Girls in Green kick-off World Cup campaign against hosts in 80,000 Sydney sell-out10:10VideosVaradkar pledges unwavering solidarity with Ukraine on day-long visit to Kyiv10:09VideosNew Zealand gunman kills two people on eve of Women's World Cup10:08MoviesBruce Lee fans mark 50 years since martial arts legend’s death10:05VideosHappy Out café launches with Together Academy at Dún Laoghaire Baths09:56World NewsLatest | Old friend claims Stockton Rush knew the Titanic sub was doomed in shocking TV interview09:51SoccerMLS All-Star boss Wayne Rooney struggles to take lessons out of Arsenal thumping as Declan Rice makes debut09:32EuropeGerman police search for a lioness suspected to be on the loose in Berlin's suburbs09:16