Ireland ‘Up The RA’ chant: Uefa launch investigation into ‘potential inappropriate behaviour’ by Ireland players

UEFA have opened an investigation into the IRA chant after Ireland's win over Scotland

Uefa has opened an investigation into "potential inappropriate behaviour" by Ireland’s players after a video of them singing a pro-IRA chant emerged following their World Cup play-off win over Scotland.

European football's governing body confirmed an ethics and disciplinary inspector will oversee the case, with information on the matter to be made available "in due course".

Manager Vera Pauw said the team apologised "from the bottom of our hearts" for the video that emerged on social media after the 1-0 win at Hampden Park.

“In accordance with Article 31(4) of the UEFA disciplinary regulations, a UEFA ethics and disciplinary inspector will investigate potential inappropriate behaviour by players of the Republic of Ireland Women’s team in the aftermath of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers play-off second leg match played against Scotland on October 11, 2022,” a Uefa statement read.

“Information on this matter will be made available in due course.”

Pauw said on Wednesday: “We apologise from the bottom of our hearts to anyone who has been offended by the content of the post-match celebrations after we had just qualified for the World Cup.

“We will review this with the players and remind them of their responsibilities in this regard. I have spoken with players this morning and we are sorry collectively for any hurt caused, there can be no excuse for that.”

The FAI released a further statement on Thursday acknowledging the opening of an investigation by UEFA, and adding: “The FAI again apologises for any offence caused and we will continue to review this situation accordingly to ensure that our international players and staff, across all of our teams, are aware of their responsibilities.”