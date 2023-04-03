Ireland Under-17s to face hosts Hungary in Euros group stages

Ireland Under-17’s side will face hosts Hungary in their group in the European Championship finals next month.

Colin O'Brien's side secured qualification in a dramatic manner last month and today's draw for the finals places Ireland in the same group as hosts Hungary, Poland and finals debutants Wales.

The group stage runs from May 17 to May 24 with the quarter-finals on May 27, semi-finals on May 30 and the final on June 2.

The Euros is also a route to qualification for the U-17 World Cup finals, to be held in Peru in November. The four semi-finalists and the winners of a playoff will advance to the World Cup.