Iceland’s Svein Aron Gudjohnson, son of former Chelsea striker Eidur, ended Ireland’s unbeaten start to their Under-21 European Championship qualification campaign by converting a first-half penalty in breezy Reykjavik this afternoon.

Ireland U21s' unbeaten start to Euro 2021 qualifying campaign ends with defeat in Iceland

Stephen Kenny’s side, who lost Lee O’Connor to a second booking late on, remain top of their group but Iceland and Italy coudl dislodge them by winning their games in hand.

Played in testing conditions, Ireland created a couple of half-chances in the second half to equalise, the best falling to Daire O’Shea, whose close-range toe poke was turned around the post by their Brentford goalkeeper Patrik Gunnarsson.

Next up for Ireland is a double-header next month away to Armenia and at home to Sweden.

Michael Obafemi came in for his first Under-21 start in place of the suspended Troy Parrott while Kenny replaced Liam Scales and Connor Ronan with Kameron Ledwidge and Danny Mandroiu.

The Icelanders, bruised from their first defeat of the campaign, a 5-0 hammering by Sweden on Saturday, were on the front foot from the off.

Ireland's Michael Obafemi sees his shot blocked by Iceland's Alex Hauksson, left, and Ari Leifsson during the European U21 Championship qualifier Group 1 in Reykjavik, Iceland. Photo by Eythor Arnason/Sportsfile

Switching the play from the right to left, yet mainly directly it up the middle, physical strength represented their main threat.

Ireland were almost caught out when Kolbeinn Finnsson was left unmarked at the back post but he could only glance his header wide.

Iceland captain Jon Dagur Porsteinsson then forced goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher to go full stretch with a shot from an acute angle

The hosts grabbed the lead on 29 minutes in controversial circumstances when Moldovan referee Dumitri Muntean penalised O’Connor after Alex Hauksson’s shot struck his arm. Up stepped Italy-based Gudjohnson for to send Kelleher the wrong way.

In typical breezy Nordic conditions, Ireland still managed to fashion a couple of chances themselves.

Danny Mandroiu whipped two free-kicks around the wall but over the crossbar while Obafemi shot straight at Gunnarsson following a lay-off from Adam Idah.

Ireland struggled to break down the rigid hosts in the second half despite some intricate passing in midfield by Conor Coventry and Jayson Molumby.

On the one occasion they got down the channel, Mandroiu’s cross was diverted by the arm of Gunnarsson just as Zack Elbouzedi seemed ready for a tap-in.

To Iceland’s credit, they solidified in midfield and might have extended their lead towards the end as the contest developed into a scrappy affair.

The fussy referee annoyed Kenny further with a minute left by issuing O’Connor with a red card for a late tackle on Porsteinsson. The Celtic teen had been earlier booked for the penalty incident.

It was a sharp contrast to Thursday’s exhibition of football between Ireland and Italy before a sold-out Tallaght but Kenny’s crew must respond swiftly to remain in the mix for a first-ever qualification.

IRELAND: C Kelleher (Liverpool); L O'Connor (Celtic), D O'Shea (West Brom), C Masterson (QPR), K Ledwidge (Southampton); J Molumby (Millwall), C Coventry (West Ham United); Z Elbouzedi (Waterford), D Mandroiu (Bohemians), M Obafemi (Southampton); A Idah (Norwich City). Subs: G Kilkenny (Bournemouth) for Obafemi (75 mins), A Drinan (GAIS, Sweden) for Mandroiu (86 mins).

Online Editors