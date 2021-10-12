Ireland U21s slip to first defeat of Euro qualifying campaign in Montenegro

Montenegro goalkeeper Nikola Ivezić and Ireland's Mark McGuinness compete for possession during the European U21 Championship Group F qualifier at Gradski Stadion Podgorica in Podgorica, Montenegro. Photo: Filip Roganovic/Sportsfile

Ireland Under-21s slipped to a first defeat in their European Championship qualifying campaign, losing 2-1 in Montenegro.

Ireland found themselves two goals down inside the opening nine minutes in Podgorica and got back into it through Mark McGuinness' second-half header.

But Conor Coventry's late penalty was saved and Jim Crawford's side were unable to follow up Friday night's 2-0 win against Luxembourg in Dublin.

Striker Nikola Krstovic rounded goalkeeper Brian Maher to slot home Montenegro's first goal in the fourth minute and Ivan Vukcevic fired in from an acute angle five minutes later.

Ireland responded through Alex Gilbert's deflected shot, while Will Ferry and Gilbert forced home goalkeeper Nikola Ivezic into decent first-half saves.

Crawford sent on Oliver O'Neill and Colm Whelan for Gilbert and Evan Ferguson in the second half and the Irish were rewarded for mounting serious pressure when Cardiff defender McGuinness headed in at the far post in the 74th minute.

The Republic were handed a golden chance to rescue a point when Jake O'Brien was fouled in the box with seven minutes left, but West Ham midfielder Coventry's spot-kick was saved by Ivezic.

Crawford's side started the game in third place in qualifying Group F behind Sweden and Italy, who both travel to Dublin next month.