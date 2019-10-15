Sport International Soccer

Tuesday 15 October 2019

Ireland U21 vs Iceland: Stephen Kenny's youngsters struggling in Euro 2021 qualifier

Ireland U21s' Zack Elbouzedi in action against Alfons Sampsted of Iceland during the European U21 Championship Group 1 qualifier at Víkingsvöllur in Reykjavik, Iceland. Photo by Eythor Arnason/Sportsfile
Ireland U21s' Zack Elbouzedi in action against Alfons Sampsted of Iceland during the European U21 Championship Group 1 qualifier at Víkingsvöllur in Reykjavik, Iceland. Photo by Eythor Arnason/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Stephen Kenny's impressive Under-21 side continue their European Championship 2021 qualification campaign in Iceland but will be without Troy Parrott and Aaron Connolly for the game. Follow the action right here (kick-off 4pm).

 

Online Editors

Related Content

The Left Wing - RWC Daily: Quarter-final fever hits as Ireland gear up for toughest test of all

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport