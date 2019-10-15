Sport International Soccer

Tuesday 15 October 2019

Ireland U21 vs Iceland: Stephen Kenny's youngsters seek another qualifier victory

Republic of Ireland U21 head coach Stephen Kenny ahead of the UEFA European U21 Championship Qualifier Group 1 match between Republic of Ireland and Italy at Tallaght Stadium in Tallaght, Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Stephen Kenny's impressive Under-21 side continue their European Championship 2021 qualification campaign in Iceland but will be without Troy Parrott and Aaron Connolly for the game. Follow the action right here (kick-off 4pm).

 

