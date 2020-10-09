Ireland U21 qualifier in doubt as two more Italian players test positive for Covid-19

Ireland's U-21 Euro qualifier away to Italy on Tuesday is in doubt after two more players from the Italian side tested positive for Covid-19 today ahead of their qualifier in Iceland.

Jim Crawford's side, currently top of the qualifying table, three points ahead of the Italians, are due to play the Azzurri in Pisa on Tuesday, Italy.

But ahead of this evening's game between Iceland and Italy in Reykjavik, three members of the Italian camp, including two players, have tested positive and the Icelandic authorities may prevent that game from going ahead. Italy had earlier lost two members of their squad due to Covid tests.

"Two players and a member of the Under-21 National team staff, currently in Reykjavik ahead of their qualification match for the European Championships today against Iceland, have tested positive for COVID-19, after a swab test carried out upon arrival at the airport revealed the results yesterday evening," a statement from the Italian FA today said.

"Of the three, one player is symptomatic and is being constantly monitored by National Team medics. The other two positive tests, who are displaying low viral symptoms, have already undertaken a second swab test to attain a second positive indication of Covid-19.

"The rest of the squad that arrived yesterday in Iceland have tested negative for another three swab tests performed in Italy at the beginning of the training camp.

"The FIGC took action to promptly evaluate the situation, adopting all of the necessary measures, working in conjunction with UEFA and local health authorities. More information will be made available in the upcoming hours."

Online Editors