Ireland U21 boss Jim Crawford ‘not surprised’ by England interest in Tom Cannon

Ireland U-21 manager Jim Crawford admits he always knew Everton striker Tom Cannon would attract attention, following the revelation that the 20-year-old is taking time to reflect on his international future having been approached by England’s U-21s.

Crawford, who handed Cannon his Ireland U-21 debut last March, intends to speak to the Liverpool native shortly and has pointed to the fact that there is a proven pathway from the U-21s to the Irish senior team available to him currently, naming Evan Ferguson and a prime example.

Crawford admits he was aware there was another nation interested in Cannon when the pair spoke before the current Ireland U-21 camp, taking place in Austria this week, but says he didn’t raise the topic with the striker, adding that he has never refused an Ireland call-up previously.

Cannon made his Premier League debut with the Toffees last December, before joining Preston North End last winter where he impressed, hitting eight Championship goals across 20 appearances.

The striker was called into Stephen Kenny’s training camp squad in Bristol last month, but did not report due to tonsillitis.

He subsequently missed out on the senior squad that travelled to Turkey ahead of Friday’s Euro qualifier against Greece, and although Kenny expected Cannon to join the U-21 camp this month, he confirmed yesterday that England’s U-21s had made an approach.

“With dual-nationality, there is every chance the other nation will be interested and make an approach,” said Crawford, speaking on Monday morning, following the news that their friendly against Gabon’s U-23s tomorrow has been cancelled due to the African nation deciding not to travel.

“I’m not surprised. He went through a real purple patch with Preston at the end of the season.

"Tom is a very good player, what we have here with the Republic of Ireland, is a real sort of concrete pathway with players.

“Tom, I always knew that he was going to attract attention, but it’s now up to himself what he wants to do.

"For me, there are some countries that are very aggressive in recruiting players, and how many of those players are not playing with the senior team?

“I just think it’s something that he has to think about, because we have a lot of positive things happening here with the Republic of Ireland.

"I can only use Evan Ferguson as a prime example. We gave him his debut when he was 16 and now he’s playing with the senior team.

"I think that should be the north star for any player, to go and play senior international football.

“I spoke to Tom before this camp, solely about this camp. I didn’t mention the knowledge that I knew that there was another nation interested.

"I was just purely concentrating on Tom and how he was feeling since his bout of tonsillitis, that was the conversation we had.

“He wasn’t ready to play games here, that in itself is a silver lining and gives somebody else the opportunity to come in and play for the U-21s and stake a claim for a place in September.”

Crawford spoke highly of Cannon last March, as the striker netted on his debut against Iceland, and says he was desperate to play in a previous U-20 friendly even though he was carrying a knock.

“I’ll talk to him again after this camp,” said Crawford.

“I have a good relationship with Tom. He was in a long time ago to train with us before the very last campaign.

"Tom played for us in the U-20s against the Irish amateur team (in March 2022). He came in and had no qualms about it.

"He actually came in with a slightly tight groin and he was desperate to play.

“You call him into the last camp and absolutely no problems. We always knew he was a very, very good player. He’s never refused a call-up for the Republic of Ireland.”

“No, no. I’ll be honest with you, I just purely talk to Tom,” replied Crawford, when asked if he had spoken with Cannon’s agent, Kenny Moyes, brother of West Ham manager David.

“I think sometimes an agent might have a different objective to what I would have or what a player would have. I have just spoken with Tom.

“I knew as soon as he had the tonsillitis there would be a strong chance he wouldn’t be with us.

"When he missed the senior team training camp, I was saying, 'okay, now we need to start preparing for a camp without Tom.'

"What it has given us is an opportunity to bring in a couple of other players and have a look at them.”

Ireland confirmed that their planned friendly against Gabon’s U-23s tomorrow evening in Austria had been cancelled as Gabon decided not to travel, with Crawford admitting that to be told on the morning before the game was a ‘real mess’.

“Hugely disappointed, finding out so late in the day about it does not help because we had been planning everything to play this particular game,” added Crawford, with friendlies lined up against Ukraine’s U-21s (on Friday), and Kuwait’s U-22’s (next Monday).

“To be told so late in the day is a real mess. For me in this window, I wanted three games, I wanted to bring 26 players over to give them an opportunity of playing for the Ireland U-21s and now, two games with 26 players, there is a lot of thinking to do.

“Gabon had not turned up, they had a hotel booked and were meant to get a chartered flight.

"There were constant phone calls yesterday with them to touch base and find out where they are and there was radio silence from the match agents to the Gabon officials.

"It’s hugely disappointing. All we can do is look after ourselves. The focus now becomes Ukraine on Friday.

“Match contracts were signed, stamped, and to find out this morning was very disappointing.

"I wanted three games, I made it an objective of the June window to have three games, to bring in 26 players.

"If I knew there were two games, you’d probably bring less and the balance of your squad might change. We have to deal with it. It’s far from ideal, but we just need to train differently.

“I just think, right now, all the work you have done, analysing Gabon and preparing sessions to create goal scoring opportunities, you are sort of saying ‘right, it’s now a waste of time’.

“It (an in-house 11v11 instead) was mentioned. We have a couple of players we are minding to a degree, they are not fully fit, so it gives them an extra day to recover.

"An 11 v 11 had crossed my mind, I know the seniors have done it, I still have to consider that.”