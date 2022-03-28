Ireland U21 boss Jim Crawford ‘disappointed’ by loss of key Derby County pair ahead of Euro qualifier in Sweden

Ireland U21 boss Jim Crawford admits it's a blow to lose Derby County pair Festy Ebosele and Eiran Cashin before Tuesday's Euro qualifier away to Sweden.

Having beaten the Swedes in Dublin in their last qualifier, the Republic can keep up the chase for qualification as a win in Boras (Tuesday, 5pm) would put them just one point behind Sweden, with the same number of games played, in a group which was left more open after Italy dropped points in Montenegro on Saturday.

Crawford had hoped to give a first competitive start to Ebosele, the Wexford lad who has agreed a move to Udinese in the summer, as well as a competitive debut for his fellow Rams player Cashin.

But Ebosele has withdrawn from the squad for family reasons, with Evan Ferguson and Will Smallbone also out. Cashin, previously capped at U18 level, is eligible via an Irish grandparent but has not been able to complete the paperwork needed to feature, with St Patrick's Athletic defender Joe Redmond drafted in.

"We brought in Eiran Cashin and he still had paperwork to get over the line, but that's not going to happen now. We were disappointed not to have Eiran but we realised yesterday we had to call up someone else then," Crawford said today.

"Joe Redmond is joining us. I've had Joe when I was the U18s head coach and he'll never let you down. He's got a hell of a lot better. He's had an unbelievable start to the season with St Pat's.

"I've seen him play a few times this season and he's been in fantastic form, a real defender and reads the game very well. Fantastic distribution of the football too and these are all the types of things we look for in players we're bringing into the group.

"So I'm delighted for Joe, but obviously disappointed for Eiran, but Eiran's paperwork will be sorted out before the next window in June."

Crawford, aware of Ireland's good record against the Swedes in recent years, knows the importance of a win if the Republic are to stay in the race.

"If we can win it puts us into a strong position, not just to get into the play-off spot but to go and win the group," he says.

"We’ve got two home games in June and a final game in Italy to wrap up the campaign, we’d be in a really good position.

"June is a long time away, you don’t want to lose focus. Two home wins in June could put us in a really strong position going into the last game, which could be winner-takes-all. The main focus is the game tomorrow, it’s a huge game.

"And I feel the players realise that too. This is the type of environment that players understand and thrive in. There are lots of players fighting for play-offs, or in relegation battles for their clubs. This is part of their journey and will stand to them in their development."