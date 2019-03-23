Sport International Soccer

Saturday 23 March 2019

Ireland U19 on the brink of European qualification after impressive win over Azerbaijan

Jason Knight scored Ireland's second goal in the win over Azerbaijan. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile
Jason Knight scored Ireland's second goal in the win over Azerbaijan. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

The Republic of Ireland U19 team moved a step closer to qualifying for the UEFA European Under-19 Championships after a 3-1 win over Azerbaijan in Russia this afternoon.

Tom Mohan's side notched their second win of the Elite Round after goals from Tyreik Wright, Jason Knight and captain Jonathan Afolabi.

Wright opened Ireland's account just before half time, putting the rebound in the net after his header was saved. Will Smallbone hit the crossbar with a penalty after the break before Knight doubled Ireland's advantage with a clinical finish.

Kamran Guliyev pulled a goal back for Azerbaijan after Brian Maher saved Turan Valizada's penalty, before Afolabi made the game safe five minutes from time with Ireland's third.

If Mohan's men secure a draw against Russia in their final game, they will qualify for the UEFA European Under-19 Championships this summer in Armenia.

Online Editors

The Left Wing: Why Irish fans shouldn't lose faith and how Joe Schmidt can turn things around for the World Cup

In association with Aldi

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport