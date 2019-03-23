The Republic of Ireland U19 team moved a step closer to qualifying for the UEFA European Under-19 Championships after a 3-1 win over Azerbaijan in Russia this afternoon.

Ireland U19 on the brink of European qualification after impressive win over Azerbaijan

Tom Mohan's side notched their second win of the Elite Round after goals from Tyreik Wright, Jason Knight and captain Jonathan Afolabi.

Wright opened Ireland's account just before half time, putting the rebound in the net after his header was saved. Will Smallbone hit the crossbar with a penalty after the break before Knight doubled Ireland's advantage with a clinical finish.

Kamran Guliyev pulled a goal back for Azerbaijan after Brian Maher saved Turan Valizada's penalty, before Afolabi made the game safe five minutes from time with Ireland's third.

If Mohan's men secure a draw against Russia in their final game, they will qualify for the UEFA European Under-19 Championships this summer in Armenia.

Online Editors