Ireland players celebrate after their Women's U17 European Championship Qualifiers Round 1 win over Northern Ireland at Seaview in Belfast. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Ireland have won through to phase two of the UEFA Under-17 Women’s European Championship qualifiers courtesy of a 1-0 win over Northern Ireland in Belfast.

Jessica Stapleton’s corner kick was deflected into the North’s net on 17 minutes to give the Girls in Green the all-important win and progress to the next stage of qualifying.