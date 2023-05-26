Ireland U17 v Spain U17: What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know

The Republic of Ireland U-17 team that beat host nation Hungary on Tuesday night. Photo: David Balogh/Sportsfile

Colin O’Brien’s Ireland U17s have the opportunity to clinch a European Championship semi-final place and a spot at the World Cup when they take on Spain this weekend. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at the Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium in Budapest on Saturday at 7pm.

What’s the team news?

We’ll bring you team news from both camps once it’s released.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is being shown on RTE News. It is also being streamed live on RTE Player.

Who is in the squad?

Goalkeepers: Joe Collins (Bohemians), Jason Healy (Waterford)

Defenders: Stanley Ashbee (Hull City), Daniel Babb (UCD), Jake Grante (Crystal Palace), Kaylem Harnett (Wexford FC), Cory O’Sullivan (Shamrock Rovers), Ade Solanke (Shamrock Rovers)

Midfielders: Romeo Akachukwu (Waterford), Rhys Bartley (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Luke Kehir (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Matthew Moore (Cork City), Danny McGrath (Bohemians), Taylor Mooney (Bohemians), Freddie Turley (Shamrock Rovers)

Forwards: Mason Melia (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Matthew Murray (Cork City), Ike Orazi (Shamrock Rovers), Nickson Oksoun (Bohemians), Naj Razi (Shamrock Rovers)

What can I read about the game on Independent.ie?

Ireland made the quarters after a hugely impressive win to knock hosts Hungary out. We’ve a report on that game here.

Read more Classy Ireland book place in quarter-final of Euros with convincing victory over Hungary

However, despite the team’s progress, Daniel McDonnell has looked into why their success shouldn’t be taken as a sign that all is rosy in the garden.

The mostly home-based team’s exploits have created plenty of interest in League of Ireland circles with Bohemian boss Declan Devine and St Pat’s new manager Jon Daly both speaking about it in their press conferences during the week.

What is the the coach saying?

Colin O’Brien:

"It will be a very tough challenge, Spain are an incredibly strong nation in youth football. Technically their players are so efficient, they are stacked with players from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

"But what an exciting game for us to be involved in, for our players, it's the quarter final of a European Championships and we are aiming to give a good account of ourselves,”