Ireland U17 goalkeeper Corcoran says red card decision was 'correct' in classy statement thanking fans for support

Ireland U17 goalkeeper Jimmy Corcoran, who was controversially sent off during his side's penalty shoot-out defeat in the European championships last night, has said the referee's decision was the correct one.

Ireland crashed out of the U17 European Championship at the quarter-final stage following a dramatic 5-4 penalty shoot-out loss to the Netherlands.

The game was decided in bizarre and controversial circumstances as Corcoran thought he had saved the Netherlands final penalty in the shoot-out, only for the referee to rule that he had advanced off his line too early, showing the goalkeeper a second yellow card and ordering the penalty to be re-taken. As Ireland were unable to replace their goalkeeper, defender Oisin McEntee was forced to step in goal for the re-taken penalty, which Dutch captain Daishawn Redan converted at the second attempt to send his side through to the semi-finals.

In a statement on Twitter, Corcoran thanked fans for the support they have shown since the game, and conceded that referee Zbynek Proske did ultimately make the right decision. "As the dust settles on last night's events I would like to thank everyone for their support," he said.

"My team mates, friends, family and so many in the sporting world have been unbelievable. "Now it's time to accept that although as cruel a blow as it was, the decision was correct and we will move on and learn from it to become stronger."

