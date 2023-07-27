Ireland U-21s to kick off European qualification campaign with Turner’s Cross double header

Ireland’s U-21s will begin their European Championship qualifying campaign with a Turner’s Cross double-header in September with Turkey and San Marino set to visit the Cork venue.

Jim Crawford’s side defeated Iceland 2-1 at a sold-out Turner’s Cross last March and will look to kick off the new qualifying campaign with wins in the opening two clashes.

The young Boys in Green played out a 2-2 draw against Ukraine last June, who subsequently made it to the Euro semi-finals, before defeating Kuwait’s U-22s 3-0, in a game which was abandoned in the second half after forward Sinclair Armstrong was racially abused by an opposition player.

Ireland will kick off the new campaign against Turkey on Friday September 8 before hosting San Marino on Tuesday September 12, with tickets on sale tomorrow morning at 10am.

“I’m delighted to bring our U-21s back to Cork,” said Crawford, with Italy, Latvia and Norway also in their qualifying group.

“To sell-out Turner’s Cross for a friendly just goes to show how much the Cork public back their teams. The crowd were amazing and to win in the manner we did against Iceland in front of 6,000 plus fans meant a lot to the players and the staff.

“These are two huge games and the support is so important for us. This is an exciting group of players and it’s an opportunity to come out and watch the next generation of Irish internationals.”

Ireland made it to the U-21 Euro play-offs last September but suffered a penalty shoot-out defeat to Israel, missing out on qualification for a first major tournament.