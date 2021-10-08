Ireland U-21s aiming to use space as Crawford vows to play creative football

Revenge is a dish best served cold they say – Irish U-21 football manager Jim Crawford intends to serve it wide tonight.

Crawford’s team host Luxembourg in a Euro qualifier at Tallaght Stadium tonight still steaming from dropping two points in a 1-1 draw to the Luxembourgers last month.

Given that Italy and Sweden have recorded 6-0 and 3-0 wins over Luxembourg already in the group, those two lost points might be a huge roadblock for Ireland on the road to the finals in Romania and Georgia in the summer of 2023.

“Ah look, it was a narrow enough pitch and a poor surface in Dudelange that night. We missed a penalty, then took the lead and we just couldn’t hold out and then gave away a bad penalty with eight minutes to go,” remembers Crawford (above), the frustration still evident on his face.

“But we are at Tallaght tonight, it’s a great surface for football and it is a big pitch and we’ve been working on a few things to get around them, to get wide. We expect them to set up tightly and seek to hit us on the counter-attack, but we’re all looking forward to it.

“We’ve got to be patient as players and management in this one,” argues Crawford. “We don’t want to start rushing things. Like I said, Tallaght is lovely to play on and it is a big pitch. Over there it was a very tight, narrow pitch. Tonight we’ll try to use the space.

“But it is great to be able to play in front of our supporters again. We loved the whole atmosphere that Tallaght brought to our last campaign. And anyone who comes to watch us tonight will not be disappointed by the way we play, we will play creative football,” insists Crawford who replaced Stephen Kenny in this U-21 post.

While plotting to see off Luxembourg tonight, the Irish manager is also planning for another qualifier in Montenegro next week, which his players based in Britain and Germany cannot travel to.

A group of Airtricity League players came into the squad yesterday, ready to travel to Podgorica if the Covid situation between the British and Montenegrin governments doesn’t change.

That led to charges of the Irish-based players being called ‘guinea pigs’ by Galway United boss John Caulfield, a statement Crawford flatly rejected. “I believe John also said we should forfeit the match if we could not bring our best team, well that is not in the DNA of anyone in this group and I would tell him that if I met him.”

Ireland U-21 v Luxembourg U-21, live, RTÉ2, 5.15