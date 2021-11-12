Ireland U-21 star Will Smallbone can end shocking season on a high in Tallaght showdown against Italy

Will Smallbone during a Republic of Ireland U-21 training session at the FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown in Dublin. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

For Southampton and Ireland midfielder Will Smallbone an appearance tonight for the Young Boys in Green against Italy in a Euro U-21 qualifier at Tallaght (5.30) will be a bright end to what was a shocking year for the 21-year-old.

Back in January, Smallbone tore the dreaded cruciate ligament and has spent most of 2021 in the gym and physio room. Without the injury, it is not too far-fetched to suggest that this would have been a big breakthrough year for the gifted Smallbone, as he was on course to become a senior regular with club and country.

Instead, he found himself watching on TV last night as Ireland played Portugal and preparing to do his bit for the 21s tonight.

“It’s been a tough year for me,” says Smallbone. “Back in January, I did my ACL against Leicester, which was a real shame, seeing as it was my first game back in the starting XI after another injury.

“I didn’t know I’d done it straight away. I tried to play on for five minutes or so, but then the next day I go for the scan and it’s obviously not the best news I wanted to hear. To then be hit with six to nine months without being able to play, that was hard, and the scan told me it was the cruciate and my meniscus in the same tackle.”

It was the first serious injury Smallbone had had and a cruel one at that. “Obviously at the start, you can’t do a lot. It’s six weeks where I couldn’t put any weight on my foot. They were quite tough times, I was on crutches.

“From one day being able to play freely and just enjoy to not being able to get my own food or whatever, it was tough.”

Smallbone has put all that behind him, and is so much a part of U-21 manager Jim Crawford’s plans that a few days ago the manager released Ryan Johansson from the squad.

“I just thought Ryan was better off being back with his club, Fortuna Sittard,” said Crawford. “It wasn’t the lad throwing his toys out of the pram because he wasn’t being picked, it was very much a two-way conversation.

“We’re very strong in midfield just now with Gavin Kilkenny, Conor Coventry, Dawson Devoy, Ross Tierney and now Will as well. I just felt Ryan would be better off playing with his club and I notice they have tried him at right-back and as a right winger in their last two matches, so maybe they are casting around for a different role for him, too.”



But for Crawford the game is close to make or break in his bid to qualify while playing without so many players already promoted to Stephen Kenny’s Irish senior squad.

“Look, for me, it’s a stronger Italian team than in the last campaign. A lot of their players are in their club first teams now, whether in Serie A or Serie B. They have some really accomplished, technical, players.

“But it is fantastic for us as players and a management group to gauge ourselves against them.

“We want six points from this window (Ireland play Sweden in Tallaght on Tuesday). We’d be happy with four, but we need those four points to carry into next year.”

Ireland U-21 v Italy U-21

Live, RTÉ2, 5.30