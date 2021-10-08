Ireland U-21 get European qualifying campaign back on track with comfortable win over Luxembourg

Ireland’s Under-21 footballers put last month’s disastrous draw against Luxembourg behind them by beating the same opposition with a degree of comfort at Tallaght Stadium in this Euro U-21 qualifier.

The whole game was about Ireland trying to break down the white wall that the visitors had assembled and they did that with some nice touches of class from the likes of Conor Coventry, Ross Tierney and Joshua Kayode.

Evan Ferguson of Brighton, still only 16 years of age, impressed too when he came on and suggested he could be a big player in the coming years.

The win was not without a degree of controversy. Ireland’s second goal, the one that gave the team room to play a bit more openly, and broke Luxembourg’s resistance came from a move that stemmed from an Irish foul in the 62nd minute, when Mark McGuinness caught Dylan Kuete on the back of the leg.

The Kosovan referee waved play on, despite Kuete’s howls of protest, and when Liam Kerrigan chased the ball into the Luxembourg penalty area, he was bundled over by the unfortunately-named Franz Sinner.

Coventry made no mistake with the spot-kick and Ireland were away and clear to a return of seven points from their first three qualifiers.

Ireland had taken the lead after 18 minutes when Kayode finished from close range after good work from Coventry and Tyreik Wright. They held that lead to half time, but manager Jim Crawford will have been disappointed by the way his defenders were giving away cheap frees about 35 yards out from their goal.

They were allowing a visiting side, devoid of attacking threat from play, to stay in the game. And from one of the free-kicks, Noah Rossler really ought to have levelled for Luxembourg – but he put a free header wide of Brian Maher’s goal.

In the second half, Luxembourg began to tire and they were the ones committing the fouls. But Ireland failed to add to their lead as the match got a little bit spicy, with the ref dishing out six yellow cards for late tackles in the last 20 minutes of a match that never really caught fire.

After the match Irish manager Jim Crawford revealed he is still in negotiations with English clubs, trying to secure the release of players to travel with the Under-21 team to Montenegro for a qualifier on Tuesday.

“So far Gavin Kilkenny and Joshua Kayode have been allowed travel by their clubs and I’m hoping there will be a few more before we fly out on Saturday afternoon.”

The issue is that the British-based players will have to do a ten-day isolation period when they return from Montenegro. This does not apply to Irish-based players and so Crawford has a full squad of League of Ireland players in his camp, ready to call on if he needs them.