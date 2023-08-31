Ireland U-21 boss Jim Crawford calls up six new players for Euro qualifiers

Ireland U-21 manager Jim Crawford has called up six new players for next month’s Euro 2025 qualifiers against Turkey and San Marino.

Zak Gilsenan, Tyler Goodrham, Adam Murphy, Alex Murphy, Tony Springett and Owen Mason have received their first U-21 call ups, but captain Joe Hodge has been ruled out after picking up an injury in Wolves’ League Cup win on Tuesday night.

St Pat’s midfielder Murphy (18) has been enjoying a breakthrough season with the Saints, starting 14 of their last 19 league games, and attracted interest from Bristol City earlier this month, while Blackburn’s Zak Gilsenan gets the nod after hitting two goals and an assist in the League Cup this month.

Goodrham has been rewarded for his fine form at Oxford United this term, netting three goals and an assist in their first five League One games, while QPR striker is included after a good start to the Championship season.

After a play-off defeat to Israel last September, Crawford’s new crop begin the new campaign against Turkey on Friday September 8 before hosting San Marino the following Tuesday, with both games set for Turner’s Cross.

Republic of Ireland Under-21s Squad

Goalkeepers: Killian Cahill (Brighton & Hove Albion), Josh Keeley (Tottenham Hotspur), Owen Mason (Wexford, on loan from Mansfield Town)

Defenders: James Abankwah (Udinese), Sam Curtis (St. Patrick’s Athletic), James Furlong (Brighton & Hove Albion), Anselmo Garcia MacNulty (PEC Zwolle), Sean Grehan (Crystal Palace), Bosun Lawal (Fleetwood Town, on loan from Celtic), Alex Murphy (Newcastle United) Sean Roughan (Lincoln City),

Midfielders: Zak Gilsenan (Blackburn Rovers), Tyler Goodrham (Oxford United), Matt Healy (Royal Francs Borains), Ed McJannet (Lecce), Adam Murphy (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Killian Phillips (Wycombe Wanderers, on loan from Crystal Palace), Rocco Vata (Celtic)

Forwards: Sinclair Armstrong (Queen’s Park Rangers), Conor Carty (St. Patrick’s Athletic, on loan from Bolton Wanderers), Aidomo Emakhu (Millwall), Johnny Kenny (Shamrock Rovers, on loan from Celtic), Andrew Moran (Blackburn Rovers, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), Tony Springett (Norwich City)

Euro U-21 Championship Qualifiers - Group A

Ireland U-21 v Turkey U-21, Friday, September 8, Turner’s Cross, Cork, 7.30pm

Ireland U-21 v San Marino U-21, Tuesday September 12, Turner’s Cross, Cork, 7.30pm