Ireland U-21 boss Jim Crawford backs Aaron Connolly to sparkle again after spell in ‘dark place’

Aaron Connolly has been capped eight times at senior level but has not featured under Stephen Kenny for 12 months. Photo: Sportsfile

Ireland U-21 boss Jim Crawford has backed senior outcast Aaron Connolly to make a positive impact in this month’s Euro play-off but insists the striker will have to earn his starting place.

Connolly was the only player Crawford spoke about with Stephen Kenny before yesterday’s squad announcement, as several established senior internationals are still eligible for the two-legged play-off against Israel on Friday, September 23 (home) and Tuesday, September 27 (away).

Crawford also revealed he is still in negotiations with the FAI over a new contract, with his current deal set to expire after the play-off.

Connolly has been capped eight times at senior level but has not featured under Kenny for 12 months. The 22-year-old Brighton attacker moved on loan to Serie B side Venezia last July in an attempt to revitalise his stagnant career.

Crawford spoke of his delight to see Connolly enjoying his football again and said last season’s disappointing loan spell at Middlesborough had the striker in a “dark place”.

“He was in a dark place with his football at that stage, but now you talk to him now and he’s happy,” said Crawford, with Connolly back with the U-21s for the first time in three years.

“He’s away from all the distractions that were holding him back. I’m delighted he’s part of the group. He’ll add so much to our pursuit to qualify for the finals. I saw him play with Middlesbrough a couple of times. He just did OK and I’m sure he’ll admit that.

“It isn’t a case of him coming in and starting, he has to prove to us he’s ready to play. He needs to slot in as smoothly as possible.

“It was important to have those conversations before any decision was made. He’s been forthright in his views and was genuine about everything he said. If you have a player with outstanding ability that you can bring into the group, why not?”

In their first play-off in 17 attempts, Crawford’s side are aware they are on the cusp of history, and it’s a challenge they’re relishing.

“Israel are a physical team, well organised and mixed with some really talented players,” Crawford added.

“It’s exciting for the players to be involved in games like this, to create some history. It’s at the forefront of their minds to get to Georgia and Romania.

“These two games are a serious test but if we can get over that, it would be an incredible experience.”

Two players set to play key roles in the quest to qualify for next summer’s finals are Stoke City loanee Will Smallbone and Shamrock Rovers’ Andy Lyons, with the latter moving to Championship side Blackpool in January.

“He’s on Stephen Kenny’s radar and everyone’s radar, because of the talent he possesses,” said Crawford of Smallbone, who hit three goals and an assist in the final three qualifiers in June.

“There were a couple of games under Michael O’Neill that were tough for him. His performances were only OK and he’ll admit that himself. Alex Neil has come in now. He played the other night against Hull and was excellent. That doesn’t surprise me, he’s a talented player.”

Lyons has been a revelation for Rovers this term, with eight goals and six assists so far, and Crawford praised the 22-year-old’s talent.

“We might play him up top with the amount of goals he’s scored,” Crawford smiled.

“He’s done fantastic playing at left wing-back. It suits him when he can come in from the outside, into the inside to his stronger foot. He’s scoring goals, playing well, and on the crest of a wave. He has a move in January where he’ll play Championship football, so he’s in a great place.”

Crawford also implored fans to turn up to the first leg at Tallaght Stadium next Friday, after more than 1,000 fans failed to fill their seats for Ireland’s win over Finland earlier this month, as Vera Pauw’s side secured a World Cup play-off spot.

“It’s important to get a result there in Tallaght. We need a full stadium and bums on seats. I stress that if anybody has bought a ticket, turn up. We need people to get behind us in this game.”