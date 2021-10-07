Ireland U-21 boss Crawford still uncertain if he can bring first team to Montenegro because of Covid uncertainty

Irish Under-21 manager Jim Crawford still doesn’t know whether or not he can bring his first team to Montenegro for next week’s Euro qualifier.

“At the moment we can’t bring any lads based in Britain or Germany, but that may change soon as the British Government is about to bring out a new Covid Red, Amber and Green list and Montenegro may not be on Red anymore,” said Crawford, who is juggling this issue with preparing his full team for tomorrow night’s qualifier against Luxembourg at Tallaght Stadium (ko 5.15pm)

“It’s not ideal, but UEFA have said it is up to the Irish and Montenegrin FAs to deal with this and here we are. We’ll be bringing in lads from League of Ireland clubs who will go to Montenegro with us if that is how it turns out.”

For now, Crawford’s mind is only on beating Luxembourg, something his team could not do in the away match last month. With Italy and Sweden having beaten Luxembourg 6-0 and 3-0 respectively, the draw shows the ground Ireland have already lost in their bid to reach the Euro Under-21 finals for the first time ever.

“We’ve got to be patient as players and management tomorrow night,” says Crawford. “We don’t want to start rushing things, Tallaght has a great surface and it is a big pitch. Over there it was a very tight narrow pitch, tomorrow we’ll try to use the space, we’ve got a game plan and we’ll see how it goes.

“But it is great to be able to play in front of our supporters again. We loved the whole atmosphere that Tallaght brought to our last campaign, I’m telling you, the fans will be impressed with our squad and the football we will play. This is a good bunch.”

Will Ferry and Ollie O’Neill are two doubts, with a stomach bug and hamstring strain respectively. But Crawford has eyes only for winning the match.

“Every game you go out to win. We want six points from this window, but we’ll take each game on its merits and so we are fully focused on Luxembourg for now.

“We’ve worked on things during the week where we think we can exploit them and score the goals that will win the game.”



