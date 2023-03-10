Ireland U-17s in pole to qualify for European Championships after Mason Melia hat-trick

Colin O'Brien's Ireland U-17 side are in pole position to qualify for May's European Championships after a hat-trick from St Patrick's Athletic prospect Mason Melia delivered victory in their crucial elite stage qualifier in Cyprus.

O'Brien's team suffered disappointment earlier in the week when they gave away a two-goal lead to draw with Italy but bounced back to see off the Ukrainians, with Melia (15) the star man, scoring twice in the opening 12 minutes before adding an insurance goal after the hour mark.

The late dismissal of skipper Freddie Turley was the one sour point. However, Ireland are in control of their destiny going into their final group game with hosts Cyprus on Monday.

O'Brien's side are top of the pool on goal difference over an Italian side who scored a 2-1 win over Cyprus today. That result puts the Cypriots out of contention following their opening reverse at the hands of the Ukrainians.

With the group winners and the seven best runners-up (from eight groups) advancing to the finals in Hungary, Ireland know that a win against Cyprus would seal their place in every scenario.

Indeed, a draw would likely be sufficient, too - it would be enough for top spot if the meeting of Italy and Ukraine finished level.

Melia is a highly rated prospect who has already been involved with the St Patrick's Athletic first team, with the Wicklow lad becoming the club's youngest-ever scorer by striking in a Leinster Senior Cup tie with Wexford in February.