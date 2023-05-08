Ireland to take on Northern Ireland away in final Women’s Nations League game as fixtures revealed

Ireland's fate in the debut campaign in the Women’s Nations League could be decided on Irish soil as Vera Pauw’s side will finish their campaign away to Northern Ireland.

Last week UEFA made the draw for the groups in the new Nations League tournament and today the fixture list for the campaign was revealed.

Pauw’s side will open the group at home to Northern Ireland and then travel to Hungary in a September double header, then play Albania at home and away in the space of five days in October.

The group then finishes with a game at home to Hungary and away to Northern Ireland. Venues for the away games have yet to be decided but the Republic are almost certain to play their home matches in Tallaght Stadium.

Nations League fixture list

Friday September 22: H v Northern Ireland

Tuesday September 26: A v Hungary

Friday October 27: H v Albania

Tuesday October 31: A v Albania

Friday December 1 H v Hungary

Tuesday December 5: A v Northern Ireland