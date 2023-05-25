Ireland to take on Colombia behind closed doors in final warm-up game before Women’s World Cup
Ireland are to take on Colombia in a behind-closed-doors game that will serve as a final warm-up fixture ahead of their Women's World Cup campaign.
The contest is scheduled to take place in Brisbane on July 14, six days before Vera Pauw's side face co-hosts Australia in Sydney in their opening World Cup game.
Ireland had already announced warm-up matches against Zambia and France in Dublin on June 22 and July 6, respectively.
Their other opponents in Group B are Canada and Nigeria, while Colombia are in Group H with Germany, South Korea and Morocco.