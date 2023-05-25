Ireland to take on Colombia behind closed doors in final warm-up game before Women’s World Cup

Ireland manager Vera Pauw will run the rule over her team against Columbia before the Women's World Cup kicks off

Ireland are to take on Colombia in a behind-closed-doors game that will serve as a final warm-up fixture ahead of their Women's World Cup campaign.

The contest is scheduled to take place in Brisbane on July 14, six days before Vera Pauw's side face co-hosts Australia in Sydney in their opening World Cup game.

Ireland had already announced warm-up matches against Zambia and France in Dublin on June 22 and July 6, respectively.

Their other opponents in Group B are Canada and Nigeria, while Colombia are in Group H with Germany, South Korea and Morocco.

