Ireland to take on China in February friendly in Marbella

Vera Pauw’s World Cup-bound Ireland will return to Marbella next month for their first World Cup warm-up friendly against China.

World Cup runners-up in 1999, China PR are currently 14th in the FIFA Women’s World Rankings and last year won the AFC Women’s Asian Cup for the ninth time to qualify for this summer’s World Cup.

The game, a first between these nations, will kick off in early afternoon due to the time difference of it being shown in China.

Ireland WNT Manager Vera Pauw said: “It is vital to our preparations for the World Cup that we make the most of every opportunity that we have together as a squad because we only have three international windows left before that tournament starts in July. This training camp will be key to those preparations.

“China are a technically very good team who will be different from the type of teams we have come up against before. Playing against them gives us the chance to experience the pressure of international football against a highly skilled opponent.

“As part of the February training camp, we will also play against Germany in what we have agreed will be a behind-closed-doors game. This will be an excellent test for our players."

Broadcast details will be announced in due course. Ireland will also have international camps in April and July before departing for the World Cup tournament.

International Friendly

China v Republic of Ireland

Wednesday, February 22

KO 14:00 (13:00 Irish Time)