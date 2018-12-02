Mick McCarthy will start his second spell as Ireland manager with a Euro 2020 qualifier away to Gibraltar, after UEFA confirmed the fixtures this evening.

Ireland to start Euro 2020 qualifying campaign away to Gibraltar as Group D fixtures revealed

The Boys in Green will get their campaign underway against the minnows at 5pm on March 23, with a venue yet to be confirmed. That will be followed by a home tie against Georgia three days later on March 26 at 7.45pm.

A summer double-header sees Ireland travel to Denmark on June 7 before hosting Gibraltar on June 10, before a standalone home fixture against Switzerland on September 5.

A trip to Tbilisi beckons on October 12 before Ireland play the return game against Switzerland on October 15.

McCarthy's side will then round out their qualification campaign at home to Denmark on November 18.

Here are Ireland's Euro 2020 qualifying fixtures in full:

March 23 - Gibraltar (A), 17.30

March 26 - Georgia (H), 19.45

June 7 - Denmark (A), 19.45

June 10 - Gibraltar (H), 19.45

September 5 - Switzerland (H), 19.45

October 12 - Georgia (A), 19.45

October 15 - Switzerland (A), 19.45

November 18 - Denmark (H), 19.45

Online Editors