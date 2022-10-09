Ireland's Michael Obafemi celebrates scoring for Ireland. The Boys in Green take on France at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on March 27

Ireland will welcome France to Dublin in March to kick off their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, while the return meeting is unlikely to be in Stade de France because of a clash with September's Rugby World Cup.

The FAI and Stephen Kenny learned the order of fixtures in their nightmare Group B.

France's return to Dublin for the first time since the 2009 World Cup playoff will kick off the attempt to make Germany.

Ireland were always going to have two gaps in the calendar because of ending up in a five team group, and they are in March and November with the trip to Holland finishing the campaign.

Kenny's team will have to encounter the heat of Greece in June before a home match with Gibraltar.

The second game with France is on September 7, and the FAI were notified earlier that the Stade de France would likely be out of action if they ended up being drawn to play there in that period.

New Zealand and France kick off rugby's premier competition the following night.

Ireland host Greece before travelling to Gibraltar in October while the mood travelling to Holland a month later will be determined by what has gone before.

IRELAND’S EURO 2024 QUALIFIERS

Monday March 27: Ireland v France

Friday June 16: Greece v Ireland

Monday June 19: Ireland v Gibraltar

Thursday September 7: France v Ireland

Sunday September 10: Ireland v Netherlands

Friday October 13: Ireland v Greece

Monday October 16: Gibraltar v Ireland

Saturday November 18: Netherlands v Ireland