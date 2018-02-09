Ireland to host the USA in summer friendly at the Aviva

Both sides narrowly missed out on qualification for this summer's World Cup in Russia.

The US, who are currently 25th in the FIFA World Rankings, last visited the Aviva Stadium in November 2014 where Martin O'Neill's came out on top 4-1.

The game will come five days after Ireland will have met France in Paris and acts as the final warm-up for the UEFA Nations League, which kicks off on September 6 away to Wales.