Ireland to host the USA in summer friendly at the Aviva
Martin O'Neill's Republic of Ireland side will take on the USA on June 2 at the Aviva Stadium.
Both sides narrowly missed out on qualification for this summer's World Cup in Russia.
The US, who are currently 25th in the FIFA World Rankings, last visited the Aviva Stadium in November 2014 where Martin O'Neill's came out on top 4-1.
The game will come five days after Ireland will have met France in Paris and acts as the final warm-up for the UEFA Nations League, which kicks off on September 6 away to Wales.
More to follow
Online Editors
Promoted Links
Related Content
- Farewell to Wes: the underappreciated talent who belatedly got chance to leave Ireland legacy
- 'The same skillset as Lionel Messi' - Eamon Dunphy pays homage to Wes Hoolahan on his international retirement
- 'All I ever wanted was to play for Ireland' - Read the full interview as Wes Hoolahan announces international retirement
- 'I remember with great fondness his outstanding performance and wonderful goal against Sweden' - Martin O'Neill pays tribute to Wes Hoolahan
- Wes Hoolahan retires from international football with the Republic of Ireland